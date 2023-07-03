Transformer, maze of wires a safety risk at school entrance

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 2

When it comes to public safety, the staff of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) appear to be not much concerned which is evident from the electricity transformer installed outside the Government School, Baghtanpura, on Majitha road. The school management curved the wall to prevent any untoward incident but the gate of the school is not far away. It poses risk to the students who are mostly unaware that it can result in a mishap.

“Electric transformers, loose and taped wires on footpaths of city roads are already a threat to commuters and passersby. In Baghtanpura, the transformer is installed just outside the school. As PSPCL and local authorities failed to provide any solution or keep check on violations, this has become an accepted norm. As per rules, the area around the transformer at public places must be at a certain height, away from reach and must be fenced,” said Gurbir Singh, a local resident.

Moreover, the poles alongside the transformer are burdened with a number of cables of other networks. It can also result in an unpleasant incident. The wires are installed in such a way that it has become a nuisance to commuters. Similarly, the residents of Nagina Avenue on Majitha road are irked at the mesh of wires belonging to various companies passing close to the entrances of their houses and shops. The tangled web of electricity wires and optical cables of different servers dot the entire locality.

Naresh Mahajan, a resident, said, “Cables of different sizes pass shops and residences in close proximity. They not only obscure the view of the facade but also present a sordid look. Besides, it also points to lopsided workmanship. The PSPCL and other agencies having their cable network must employ modern techniques like laying cables underground or ducting all of them in a hollow pipe.”

