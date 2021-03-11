Chandigarh eves defeat Arunachal 7-0 in hockey

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

Hockey Chandigarh registered a comfortable 7-0 win over Hockey Arunachal in a Pool F match during the 12th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship-2022 at Imphal.

Supriya (17th, 34th and 53rd) scored a hat-trick, while Tamanna (15th and 55th) and captain Kamaldeep Kaur (41st and 43rd) each netted twice for Hockey Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Hockey Punjab registered a monumental 30-0 win against Tripura Hockey. In Pool H, Hockey Karnataka edged past Hockey Bihar 2-1. In the last match, Hockey Maharashtra beat Assam Hockey 3-1 in Pool E.