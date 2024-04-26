Zirakpur councillor’s domestic help held for extortion

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, April 25

The police arrested a domestic help of a councillor for extortion and criminal intimidation.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Suraj Kumar, who worked at the house of Zirakpur MC ward No. 22 councillor Yadvinder Kumar Sharma, who is the brother of NK Sharma, SAD candidate for the Patiala Lok Sabha seat.

According to the police complainant, the domestic help, a resident of Gonda, UP, reportedly demanded Rs 25 lakh from Yadvinder’s wife through a voicemail message on April 23 afternoon. If not paid, he would post the videos of her children on social media in an inappropriate way, Suraj warned.

“Suraj was hired around six months ago, but was found allegedly involved in a theft at the house in Lohgarh following which a police complaint was lodged. Later, he was sacked from the job,” Yadvinder stated.

Zirakpur SHO Jaskanwal Singh Shekhon said, “The suspect has been arrested from Gonda.”

