Neeraj Yashpaul moves into pre-quarters of CLTA-AITA tournament in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Top seed and local challenger Neeraj Yashpaul defeated Punjab’s Gurbaaz Narang 7-6(3) 6-2 to move into the pre-quarterfinals of the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship. Haryana’s Parv Nage faced tough resistance from Punjab’s Sarthak Gulati before logging a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win, while Vatsal Manikantan of Gujarat easily overpowered Shorya Jishtu 6-1, 6-0.

Eklavya Singh of Jharkhand also logged an easy 6-0, 6-1 win over Raghav Singh of Himachal Pradesh, while Nagaland’s Vilasier Khate defeated Yash Bagehl of Uttar Pradesh 6-1, 7-6(2). Rakshit Dhankar also marched into the next round by defeating Tanik Gupta 6-2, 6-3 and Haryana’s Rohan Mittal defeated Utkarsh Tiwari 7-5, 6-3. Delhi’s Moksh Puri had a shaky start against Haryana’s Prag Sheoran, but managed to log a 7-6(2), 6-1 win. Nirav D Shetty defeated Omar Rehan Sumar 6-3, 6-1, Paramveer Bajwa ousted Trishan Dhawan 6-1, 6-1 and Joy Das defeated Aditya Ralhan 6-4, 6-1. Rhythm Malhotra was leading 6-1 when Abhimanyu Sharma conceded the match, and Ajay Kundu defeated Sahajpreet Singh Bajwa 6-1, 6-3. Jaishnav Bajirao Shinde also logged an easy 6-1, 6-4 win over Pagalavan D, while Bhushan Haobam defeated Azmeer Shaikh 7-6(5), 6-2. Suraj R Prabodh logged a 6-1, 6-2 win over Alok Hazare.

In the men’s doubles first round, Vilasier Khate and Suraj R Prabodh defeated Moksh Puri and Rhythm Malhotra 6-2, 7-5. Pagalavan D and Shorya Jishtu outplayed Rakshit Dhankar and Sarthak Gulati 4-6, 6-4, 10-7, whereas Bhushan Haobam and Shanker Heisnam defeated Azmeer Shaikh and Omar Rehan Sumar 7-6(5), 6-1. Prav Nage and Ajay Kundu easily overpowered Ayush Singh and Yuvraj Singh 6-1, 6-0, while Neeraj Yashpaul and Eklavya Singh defeated Keshav Dangi and Arnav Bishnoi 6-3, 6-2.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.