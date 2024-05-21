Neeraj Yashpaul moves into pre-quarters of CLTA-AITA tournament in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 20
Top seed and local challenger Neeraj Yashpaul defeated Punjab’s Gurbaaz Narang 7-6(3) 6-2 to move into the pre-quarterfinals of the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship. Haryana’s Parv Nage faced tough resistance from Punjab’s Sarthak Gulati before logging a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win, while Vatsal Manikantan of Gujarat easily overpowered Shorya Jishtu 6-1, 6-0.
Eklavya Singh of Jharkhand also logged an easy 6-0, 6-1 win over Raghav Singh of Himachal Pradesh, while Nagaland’s Vilasier Khate defeated Yash Bagehl of Uttar Pradesh 6-1, 7-6(2). Rakshit Dhankar also marched into the next round by defeating Tanik Gupta 6-2, 6-3 and Haryana’s Rohan Mittal defeated Utkarsh Tiwari 7-5, 6-3. Delhi’s Moksh Puri had a shaky start against Haryana’s Prag Sheoran, but managed to log a 7-6(2), 6-1 win. Nirav D Shetty defeated Omar Rehan Sumar 6-3, 6-1, Paramveer Bajwa ousted Trishan Dhawan 6-1, 6-1 and Joy Das defeated Aditya Ralhan 6-4, 6-1. Rhythm Malhotra was leading 6-1 when Abhimanyu Sharma conceded the match, and Ajay Kundu defeated Sahajpreet Singh Bajwa 6-1, 6-3. Jaishnav Bajirao Shinde also logged an easy 6-1, 6-4 win over Pagalavan D, while Bhushan Haobam defeated Azmeer Shaikh 7-6(5), 6-2. Suraj R Prabodh logged a 6-1, 6-2 win over Alok Hazare.
In the men’s doubles first round, Vilasier Khate and Suraj R Prabodh defeated Moksh Puri and Rhythm Malhotra 6-2, 7-5. Pagalavan D and Shorya Jishtu outplayed Rakshit Dhankar and Sarthak Gulati 4-6, 6-4, 10-7, whereas Bhushan Haobam and Shanker Heisnam defeated Azmeer Shaikh and Omar Rehan Sumar 7-6(5), 6-1. Prav Nage and Ajay Kundu easily overpowered Ayush Singh and Yuvraj Singh 6-1, 6-0, while Neeraj Yashpaul and Eklavya Singh defeated Keshav Dangi and Arnav Bishnoi 6-3, 6-2.
