 Neeraj Yashpaul moves into pre-quarters of CLTA-AITA tournament in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Neeraj Yashpaul moves into pre-quarters of CLTA-AITA tournament in Chandigarh

Neeraj Yashpaul moves into pre-quarters of CLTA-AITA tournament in Chandigarh

Neeraj Yashpaul moves into pre-quarters of CLTA-AITA tournament in Chandigarh

Jaishnav Shinde returns ball to Pagalavan during a tennis tournament at the CLTA, Chandigarh, on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Top seed and local challenger Neeraj Yashpaul defeated Punjab’s Gurbaaz Narang 7-6(3) 6-2 to move into the pre-quarterfinals of the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship. Haryana’s Parv Nage faced tough resistance from Punjab’s Sarthak Gulati before logging a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win, while Vatsal Manikantan of Gujarat easily overpowered Shorya Jishtu 6-1, 6-0.

Eklavya Singh of Jharkhand also logged an easy 6-0, 6-1 win over Raghav Singh of Himachal Pradesh, while Nagaland’s Vilasier Khate defeated Yash Bagehl of Uttar Pradesh 6-1, 7-6(2). Rakshit Dhankar also marched into the next round by defeating Tanik Gupta 6-2, 6-3 and Haryana’s Rohan Mittal defeated Utkarsh Tiwari 7-5, 6-3. Delhi’s Moksh Puri had a shaky start against Haryana’s Prag Sheoran, but managed to log a 7-6(2), 6-1 win. Nirav D Shetty defeated Omar Rehan Sumar 6-3, 6-1, Paramveer Bajwa ousted Trishan Dhawan 6-1, 6-1 and Joy Das defeated Aditya Ralhan 6-4, 6-1. Rhythm Malhotra was leading 6-1 when Abhimanyu Sharma conceded the match, and Ajay Kundu defeated Sahajpreet Singh Bajwa 6-1, 6-3. Jaishnav Bajirao Shinde also logged an easy 6-1, 6-4 win over Pagalavan D, while Bhushan Haobam defeated Azmeer Shaikh 7-6(5), 6-2. Suraj R Prabodh logged a 6-1, 6-2 win over Alok Hazare.

In the men’s doubles first round, Vilasier Khate and Suraj R Prabodh defeated Moksh Puri and Rhythm Malhotra 6-2, 7-5. Pagalavan D and Shorya Jishtu outplayed Rakshit Dhankar and Sarthak Gulati 4-6, 6-4, 10-7, whereas Bhushan Haobam and Shanker Heisnam defeated Azmeer Shaikh and Omar Rehan Sumar 7-6(5), 6-1. Prav Nage and Ajay Kundu easily overpowered Ayush Singh and Yuvraj Singh 6-1, 6-0, while Neeraj Yashpaul and Eklavya Singh defeated Keshav Dangi and Arnav Bishnoi 6-3, 6-2.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Schools

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

2
Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

3
Trending

Will unusual heatwave in Himachal break Shimla’s highest-ever temperature record of 32.4°C in May this year? Here's what weatherman says

4
Chandigarh

SUV driver claiming to be a 'judicial officer', breaks law, threatens Chandigarh traffic cops; booked

5
India

Explainer: Why Rae Bareli and Amethi may become turning points in India’s politics

6
India

Explainer: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi chopper crash—speculation abounds about ‘Israeli connection’

7
World

Who is Mohammad Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside conviction of foreign national due to language barrier in investigation

9
India

Pune teen whose luxury car killed two persons granted bail on 4 conditions: ‘Write essay, assist RTO officers…’

10
India

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor vote in Mumbai

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Iran President Raisi's body to be buried on Thursday; fresh election on June 28

Iran President Raisi's body to be buried on Thursday; fresh election on June 28

Cotton attire, light food, lassi... nominees find ways to beat the heat

Lok Sabha election 2024: Cotton attire, light food, lassi... nominees find ways to beat the heat

Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’

Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’

CM Patnaik has appealed to BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above ...

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike

17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...

Who’s a better Hindu in Mandi? Kangana, Vikramaditya slug it out

Who’s a better Hindu in Mandi? Kangana, Vikramaditya slug it out

Each claims to protect Sanatan Dharma better than the other


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

Campaign trail: Congress’s Gurjeet Singh Aujla aiming for a hat-trick in Lok Sabha polls

Industrial workers find their voices unheard in poll din

GPS-equipped vehicles to transport EVMs to polling stations: District Election Officer

Three associates of Happy Jatt nabbed with weapons, ammunition

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

Manish Tewari promises to bring Chandigarh civic body under anti-defection law

Congress manifesto bundle of hollow promises: Sanjay Tandon

Harmohan Dhawan’s son joins saffron party

Chandigarh’s BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon harps on city development

Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surface at Delhi Metro stations

Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surface at Delhi Metro stations

AAP spreading lies: Swati Maliwal

Nation chose a PM, not an Inspector: Kejriwal

BJP veterans rally for Delhi candidates, attack AAP

Tigers, jumbos and bears stay cool with fruit ice balls, coolers

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Security personnel hold flag marches

AAP leader killed in car crash

Hit by speeding truck, 14-year-old boy dies

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

Open murder, suicide case of grain contractor: Bittu to CM

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Gang of mobile tower equipment thieves busted in Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed