Paragon Convent, chandigarh

Tiny tots of the kindergarten got together to watch and learn how lemonade is made under experiential learning process. The excitement of the children knew no bounds as they took part in the activity. The day ended on a fun note with the children getting to drink the product of the process.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Class X student Aseesjot topped the country in the ACER- IBT (Australian Council for Educational Research-International Benchmark Test) for mathematics. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated Asseesjot and his parents on the achievement.

Shishu Niketan, Sector 43-A

To beat the scorching heat and refresh students, Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 43-A, Chandigarh, organised a pool party for the little ones. The tiny tots in their colourful swimming costumes splashed in the pool, sprinkled water on each other and played with floating toys.

St Xavier's High School, Mohali

The school collaborated with a team of senior dentists from Dr Bawa’s Dental and Implant Centre to organise a free dental check-up and awareness camp on the school premises. The team carried out a comprehensive dental check-up on students and made them aware of common dental ailments and the measures to prevent them.

Shishu Niketan Public School, MDC

Students, teachers and staff of Shishu Niketan Public School, MDC, Sector 5, participated in an awareness programme on Dengue International Day. Poster-making, slogan-writing and banner-making competitions were held at the school level. The students also conducted a rally in which they taught people of nearby locality about the perils of dengue. Principal Ranjna Bakshi apprised students of the precautions to be taken against dengue.

Aanchal International School, Chd

A debate competition was held on the topics, "Does modern social media make people less socially active?" and "Is it appropriate to allow students to create their own curriculum?". Bhumika of Aakash House expressed ideas with reasons and examples and was announced as the winner.