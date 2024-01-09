AAP leaders file nominations for RS elections

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 8

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh filed his nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections from Delhi, along with senior leader Narain Dass Gupta and former Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, on Monday.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrived in a police van to file his nominations for the Upper House of the Parliament. A Delhi court had allowed Singh to sign his re-nomination documents from jail. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case on October 4 last year.

ND Gupta and Swati Maliwal after filing their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in New Delhi on Monday. PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL

Singh and Gupta were re-nominated for their second term in the Parliament.

Dinesh Singh, a senior AAP leader and Singh's father, expressed his gratitude to the party leadership for nominating him for the second term in the house.

“He has received another chance, thanks to the cooperation among the AAP workers. I would also like to thank CM Arvind Kejriwal for his support,” Dinesh said.

AAP leader's wife Anita Singh also thanked the Delhi CM for nominating him for the second time. “It is a matter of happiness; he is coming from jail to file his nomination. I would like to thank CM Arvind Kejriwal for his support,” she said.

Meanwhile, Maliwal became the first woman candidate to represent the party in the Parliament. She was the DCW chairperson from 2015-2023. She also worked as the advisor to the Delhi CM on public grievances and was a core member of the ‘Indian against Corruption’ movement.

“I have just filled the nomination for Rajya Sabha and I'm very emotional. I want to thank Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh for sending a common woman like me to the Rajya Sabha,” Maliwal said.

According to the Election Commission schedule, polling will take place from 9 am to 4 pm and votes will be counted from 5 pm on January 19.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Rajya Sabha