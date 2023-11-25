Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

New Delhi, November 25
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has given approval for filing a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against a July 10 Delhi High Court order which acquitted six accused in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, officials said on Saturday.
Saxena also "slammed" the prosecution department of the Delhi government for the alleged "callous delay" in the matter, the officials of the L-G's office said.
The L-G directed the Home Department to identify and fix accountability of officials responsible for causing the delay and sought a report within seven days, they said.
The case pertains to looting and rioting during the anti-Sikh riots in Saraswati Vihar police station (now Subhash Place) area in northwest Delhi, involving the six accused -- Hari Lal, Mangal, Dharampal, Azad, Om Prakash and Abdul Habib.
