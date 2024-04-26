‘Delta-48’ to assist cops during night ops

New Delhi, April 25
In a bid to keep police alert during night duty and improve coordination among officials, the Delhi Police have launched a four-personnel unit called ‘Delta-48’.
Delta-48 is a call sign that the officers use to communicate with each other during night operations and policing. Each police station and district in the national capital has different call signs.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla launched this initiative after he was appointed as the DCP.
The unit comprises four officials — constables and head constables — who work in rotational shifts in the New Delhi district. They not only keep the police personnel alert during night duty but also ensure that they are provided with tea, snacks, and fluorescent jackets to the patrolling staff from 8 pm to 6 am.
The New Delhi district houses the President, PM, Parliament and parliamentarians and has 10 police stations.
