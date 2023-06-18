HC seeks presence of Waqf Board CEO over non-payment of salaries

PTI

New Delhi, June 17

The Delhi High Court has directed the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Delhi Waqf Board to come before it and explain the reasons for non-payment of salaries to board employees for several months in spite of a court order directing clearance of the outstanding dues.

Justice Jyoti Singh said the petition of the Delhi Waqf Board employees depicted a “very sorry” state of affairs as admittedly the employees had not received their salaries for nearly nine months. The authorities were “totally insensitive” to the plight of the employees who were finding it difficult to make two ends meet, the judge said.

Prima facie, the court said, there is scant regard for court orders, as despite there being an assurance on the last date of hearing, there was no certainty as to when salaries would be paid and now the “usual and casual response” is that the matter is under consideration and there is deficiency of funds.

The petitioners alleged there was non-compliance of an order passed by the court on March 27 directing the respondents — the city government and Delhi Waqf Board authorities — to clear the outstanding salaries of board employees within two weeks.

Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui, appearing for the petitioners, argued before the HC that the aggrieved employees have been robbed of their right to a dignified life in a brazen infraction of their fundamental and constitutional rights. According to the petition, paucity of funds cannot be an excuse.