New Delhi: Youth held for extorting Rs 98K

PTI

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was arrested from Nuh in Haryana for allegedly extorting Rs 98,000 from a senior citizen by threatening him with posting his pictures online that they took during an obscene video call. “The complainant, a senior citizen, reported that he received an obscene video call from an unknown number. A girl purportedly took a screenshot of the victim’s face and later he received multiple phone calls from various numbers,” DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said. The accused, Sachin, claimed he was from the police department and asked the victim to pay the money. If not, they would leak his photos on social media, the DCP said. pti

Two held with Rs 35 cr heroin

New Delhi: Two men have been arrested by customs officials at the IGI airport here for allegedly smuggling heroin worth Rs 35 crore, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. The accused were intercepted after they arrived from Bangkok on April 3, it said. “Subsequently, on examination of the baggage of both passengers, 13 packets containing green colour narcotic substance suspected to be heroin, weighing 5,004 gm (5.04 kg), were found,” said the statement issued by the customs department. The two accused, who hail from Tamil Nadu, have been arrested and the recovered narcotic has been seized. pti

Book DTC tickets via WhatsApp

New Delhi: Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Wednesday said DTC bus commuters in Delhi will be able to book and purchase tickets within its chatbot. Meta-owned WhatsApp introduced a QR-based ticketing service for DTC commuters across Delhi-NCR. Available in English and Hindi, commuters can access the service by sending ‘Hi’ to +918744073223 or by scanning a QR code.

