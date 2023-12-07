Woman thwarts robbery bid by 'Thak Thak' gang

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

A woman from Delhi recalled her shocking experience with the notorious ‘Thak Thak’ gang.

The woman in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Has anyone else experienced this on Delhi’s roads? Was driving through a rather chaotic traffic jam after a flyover when a man crossing the road came back knocking on my car window & tried to open the door, found it lock & asked me to pull down my window aggressively saying I drove over his foot!!”

3 members held The police arrested three members of ‘Thak Thak’ gang on Wednesday

The suspects have been identified as Sachin (29), Usman (23) and Arun (30)

The police have recovered two mobile phones, a stolen motorcycle and a scooter from them

“Even if he had walked behind my car to cross the road, in no logical way his feet can come under my car as I was driving straight ahead at 5 kmph unless he deliberately put something under my back tyre. This is a new modus operandi to loot women by Thak Thak gang!” she said in the post.

The woman said this was her second experience this year on the same road. She also alerted women to be aware, to keep the car windows rolled up and doors locked, not to open the door if someone instigates and to call the police or drive to the nearest police station.

