Women farmers from Punjab to join protesting wrestlers in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

After a yearlong protest at the Delhi borders against the now-repealed three farm laws, hundreds of farmers from Punjab, comprising a major chunk of women, are on their way to the national Capital, albeit for a different cause this time.

They will be joining the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. A large number of women have already left for Delhi from various districts of Punjab.

“Wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar are the pride of the country. They are fighting against injustice meted out to them since long. We condemn the Union Government’s attitude towards them. Our women cadre will protest at Jantar Mantar on May 7,” said BKU Ekta Ugrahan leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan.

He said the protests against any government had to last long. “To make this protest successful, the wrestlers should show patience. The longer the protest lasts, the bigger it will become as more people will join them,” said Ugrahan.

The Samyukt Kissan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of over 30 farmer unions, also announced a nationwide agitation plan in support of protesting wrestlers and their demand for the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh.

On Sunday, several senior leaders of the SKM from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and hundreds of farmers would join the protest at Jantar Mantar. From May 11-18, the SKM announced an all-India agitation programme in all states, capitals and district headquarters. Public meetings and protest marches would be held and effigies of Brij Bhushan and his supporters would be burnt, said union leaders.