Resolution introduced in US Congress to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Washington, March 31
More than a dozen lawmakers, including Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, have introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to designate April 14 of each year as National Sikh Day.
Observing that the Sikh community, which began immigrating into the United States over 100 years ago, has played an important role in developing the United States; the resolution supports the designation of ‘National Sikh Day’ to honour and celebrate the important role played by the Sikh community in strengthening and inspiring the people of the United States.
Sponsored by Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, the resolution introduced in the House on March 28 was co-sponsored by over a dozen lawmakers: Karen Bass, Paul Tonko, Brian K Fitzpatrick, Daniel Meuser, Eric Swalwell, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Donald Norcross, Andy Kim, John Garamendi, Richard E Neal, Brendan F Boyle and David G Valadao.
Both John Garamendi and David Valadao are Co-Chairs of the Sikh Caucus.
The resolution was welcomed by Sikh caucus committee, Sikh coordination committee and American Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee.
