 Akshay Kumar prays at Mahakaleshwar temple with son Aarav on his birthday; cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also spotted : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Akshay Kumar prays at Mahakaleshwar temple with son Aarav on his birthday; cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also spotted

Akshay Kumar prays at Mahakaleshwar temple with son Aarav on his birthday; cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also spotted

Akshay sports saffron dhoti, tilak and participates in 'Bhasma Aarti' at Mahakaleshwar temple

Akshay Kumar prays at Mahakaleshwar temple with son Aarav on his birthday; cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also spotted

Akshay Kumar with son Aarav at Mahakaleshwar temple. ANI



ANI

Ujjain, September 9

As the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar turned 56 today, the actor visited and offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district with his son Aarav and other family members.

In the viral pictures and videos, Akshay can be seen participating in the 'Bhasma Aarti' on the occasion.

Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 am in the morning.

Following the tradition of the temple committee to attend the Bhasma Aarti, he wore a traditional saffron outfit while his son opted for a white kurta pyjama.

Not only Akshay but Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also graced the occasion.

During the Bhasma Aarti, he sat in the Nandihal of the temple and performed the prayers.

Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar aka Akshay Kumar just turned a year older. After his hit film, Khiladi (1992), the actor gained immense attention and popularity. He has appeared in a lot of thrillers, fast-paced dramas, comedies, and patriotic films over the years, sticking to his versatility. Recognizing his contributions to Indian cinema, he has received the Padma Shri Award.

Here's a video:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be seen in 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue'.

Ahead of his birthday, he unveiled the teaser of the film.

Akshay dropped the teaser on Instagram. "In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October," he captioned it.

The film is based on true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission.

In the movie teaser, Akshay can be seen donning a red turban.

Akshay has worn a turban in the films 'Singh is Kinng', 'Singh is Bling' and 'Kesari'.

The film was earlier titled 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue'.

The film is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for crime thriller 'Rustom'.

Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of the female lead in the film.

'Mission Raniganj' is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film 'Housefull 5' in his kitty.

#Akshay Kumar #Bollywood #Cricket #Madhya Pradesh #Shikhar Dhawan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bypoll results: BJP wins 3 seats, Opposition parties get four with Samajwadi Party retaining Ghosi

2
Haryana

Borders sealed, Delhi-Gurugram eway wears a deserted look

3
India

Biden, PM Modi vow to extend ties in new domains; appreciate progress made in defence, hi-tech

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann appoints 710 revenue officials in Punjab amid agitation by 'patwaris'

5
Punjab

UK PM Sunak assures India on concerns about Khalistani elements, says no form of extremism acceptable

6
Trending

72 snakes, including 17 king cobras, stuffed inside baggage on Bangkok flight seized at Bengaluru airport

7
India

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

8
Punjab

Punjab Congress ‘in talks’ with its former leaders; tight-lipped on move

9
Jalandhar

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

10
Punjab

Demanding UK national Jagtar Singh Johal's release, British MP Preet Kaur Gill says it's shocking Rishi Sunak isn't going to call for it

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi

G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi

Prominent issues that figure in Joint Declaration being deci...

At 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s G20 Presidency most ambitious

At 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s G20 Presidency most ambitious

India’s footprint on G20, major principles named after India...

Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers’ claims

Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers’ claims

CMs of Congress-ruled states Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesg Baghel...

G20 admits African Union as permanent member

G20 admits African Union as permanent member

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening remarks at the ...

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...


Cities

View All

MC submits report of final draft to govt

MC submits report of final draft to govt

Farmer bodies protest against holding of G-20 Summit in district, Tarn Taran areas

Bhagwant Mann govt cheating Punjab youth by giving jobs to others: BJP leader

‘Remove impounded vehicles from green belt, stop ‘misuse’ of community centre’

Protesting patwaris, kanungos burn copies of ESMA orders

National award conferred on tech varsity professor

National award conferred on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University professor

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Tricity Metro Project: DPR held up as Chandigarh awaits Haryana funds

PEC chair auctioned for Rs 5.4L in Spain

Another Burail jail inmate caught with phone

Delhi man beaten to death with bricks while saving son from assault

Delhi man beaten to death with bricks while saving son from assault

10 Delhi-bound flights from Patna cancelled due to G20 Summit

Man held for hoax alert on G20

Delhi High Court quashes FIR against former Air India pilot Arvind Kathpalia

Teen's gun hoax sends police into action in Old Delhi

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

Lawyers divided over shifting of court complex to Nangal Shama site

Punjab Congress condemns Bhagwant Mann govt over failure to check drug menace

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

Trainee patwaris assigned duty

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

UP youth beaten to death

Avail 10% rebate on paying property tax till Sept 30

Man who set himself afire with brother succumbs

patient’s death: EMO was not even aware of patient in emergency ward: Probe

204 file objections to new MC ward map

204 file objections to new MC ward map

Biker makes off with woman’s gold chain

258 dengue cases in district this season

Court extends drug peddler's police remand by five days

Jail, ADR Centre inspected