Arjun Rampal recovering from back injury, to resume 'Crakk' shoot soon

Mumbai, May 2

Actor Arjun Rampal, who has suffered back injury, is on his way to recovery post which he will resume shooting for the film 'Crakk- Jeetega toh Jiyega', starring Vidyut Jammwal.

A source informed that Arjun suffered the back injury recently while working out at the gym.

"And being the dedicated actor that he is, Arjun tried his best so that the shoot does not get stalled," the source added. However, the shoot got affected due to Arjun's health condition.

The source said: "Everyone has been applauding Arjun's zeal for this film. He was performing all his stunts really well. Sadly, he suffered an injury while working out at the gym. And since it is something untoward, Arjun will have to rest it out for a few days."

"Arjun is very dedicated, even after being injured, he has been insisting to keep his stunts on hold as he would like to perform it and not have a body double do it," the source added.

IANS

