Taimur Ali Khan asks paparazzi to stop, says 'band kar dada' as he copies his mom Kareena Kapoor

Chandigarh, April 24

Getting clicked is nothing new for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s firstborn Taimur Ali Khan. A favourite among paparazzi, Taimur was in no mood to be disturbed by cameras as he enjoyed his playtime with younger brother Jeh Ali Khan on Saturday.

The star kid asked paparazzi stationed outside his house to stop clicking their pictures.

In a viral video, Tim can be seen running around while Jeh was riding his electric toy car. As the kids play, they are constantly getting clicked by paparazzi. Mom Kareena asks the men to stop shooting saying, “Bas, band karo abhi.” When Taimur notices that the cameramen did not stop clicking their photos, he copies his mother and waves at them saying, “Band kar dada, band kar dada. Band kar isko.”

Being among the most popular star kids, the video went viral in no time. Not just that, netizens had a lot to say about it. From calling it one of the ‘cutest’ videos, pointing out his manners to expressing anger at the paparazzi for not letting the kids be, there are all sorts of comments on the video.

Check out the video:

“Always disturb them..pls respect their feelings,” wrote a fan. Another Instagram user commented, “He is a kid for god’s sake this is how most of the naughty kids talk what’s with all these sanskar lessons in the comments section?"

A comment read, “He’s a kid…everyone stop commenting harsh things…and you paparazzi guys don’t have any other work? Always disturbing people’s personal life.”

Meanwhile, most fans and Instagram users were happy to see the kids enjoy.

