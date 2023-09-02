When Vijay Varma got angry…

IANS

Actor Vijay Varma, who recently shared the screen with actress and his partner, Tamannaah Bhatia, in the streaming anthology Lust Stories 2, looked visibly uncomfortable and annoyed at the paparazzi after his return from a vacation in Maldives. As the actor walked towards his car from the arrival section of the Mumbai airport, he was all smiles as he posed and interacted until one of the photographers asked him: ‘Maldives mein samundar ke maze leke aaye ho’, in a now viral video.

This upset the Gully Boy actor and his expressions changed all of a sudden. He went onto school the photographer and told him: “Iss tarah ki baat nahi kar sakte (You cannot talk like this).”

Earlier, Tamannaah too was spotted leaving the airport. Several photos and videos of the actors from the airport have flooded social media.

On August 26, Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted at Mumbai airport as they jetted off for a vacation together. However, the couple arrived separately. Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay during one of her interviews and called him her ‘happy place’. Vijay also stated later that though he did not want to hide anything from the public, he wanted the audience to notice his work and not personal life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Tamannaah can be seen in the recently released crime thriller series Aakhri Sach and the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, Vijay has another streaming film Jaane Jaan lined up for release.

#Tamannaah Bhatia