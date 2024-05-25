6 of family killed in collision

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 24

A pall of gloom descended in Ambala after six family members died while their 20 relatives suffered injuries in an accident near Mohra village on Delhi-Ambala National Highway around 1.30 am on Friday.

The victims were on their way in a mini-bus from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh to Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir to pay obeisance when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck.

The police have arrested truck driver Ravinder. According to information, there were nearly 30 people in the vehicle. The deceased include Vinod Kumar, Satbir Singh, Manoj Kumar, Mehar Chand, Deepti and Guddi while the injured were identified as Saroj, Kavita, Anuradha, Shivani, Vishal, Naveen, Rekha, Ajay, Narendra Kumar, Upasna, Aniket, Pankaj, Sonia, Riya, Radhika, Mahi, Sumit, Ankit, Vansh and Rajender Singh.

Sharing her account, Shivani said, “We were all excited on our way to pay obeisance at Vaishno Devi with our family members but we ended up here in hospitals.”

In his complaint to the police, Rajendra, a resident of UP, said he and his family members had left for the temple in a mini-bus. Around 1.30 am, they had reached near Mohra village. The truck in front of them took a turn without giving an indicator, following which their vehicle collided with it. As a result, the mini-bus overturned and the passengers got crushed under it.

“My brother in-law Vinod, Manoj Kumar and Guddi (33), cousin Satbir, father-in-law Mehar Chand and grand-daughter Deepti (five months old) have lost their lives. After the accident, the truck driver managed to flee the spot, leaving his vehicle behind,” he added. A case has been registered under Sections 279, 337 and 304 of the IPC. Meanwhile, SHO Dalip Kumar said, “The truck driver has been arrested. The truck was stationed for nearly three minutes before the accident. Further investigation is on.”

PM Narendra Modi shared his condolences on his X — formerly Twitter — account and wrote, “The road accident in Ambala is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of all injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way.”

