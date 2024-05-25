66:34, yawning gender divide among first-time voters in Haryana

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, May 24
Voter enrolment in the age group of 18-19 years (first-time voters) reflects a striking gender imbalance in electoral participation in this age category in Haryana.
The data of the Election Commission of India (ECI) reveals that male-female ratio of voters is 66:34 in the age group of 18-19. Out of total 4,20,665 in this category, there are only 1,41,278 women voters. While there are 2,79,364 male voters, there are 23 third gender voters in this category.
The skewed ratio of male and female voters in the new voter category points to the abysmally low voter registration among women voters in Haryana. The rural society in Haryana prefers marriage of the young girls than registering them as voters.
Hisar Divisional Commissioner Geeta Bharti had taken serious cognisance of this trend during a review meeting of the voter registration about a year ago and issued directions to motivate young women to get enrolled for voting. “But families have a thinking that a young girl — even after attaining the age of adult franchise — should get herself enrolled as voter after marriage — as a member of her husband’s family,” says Savita, a woman activist in Hisar.
Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of first-time voters – 60,256. It includes 39,124 male voters and 21,130 female voters with two third-gender voters. According to the ECI, Haryana has a total of 2,00,76,768 voters.
‘Register as member of husband’s family’
