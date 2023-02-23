After three years, fire stations in F’bad become operational

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 22

The two new fire stations, built in Sectors 25 and 69 of the Industrial Model Township (IMT) here, have been made operational after a delay of three years. Built in 2020, these fire stations had been awaiting the deployment of staff and infrastructural facilities. The Tribune had recently carried a report related to the project delay.

An official of the Fire Department said the department had been asked to ensure the operation of the fire stations with the deployment of fire tenders and staff. The city has now a total of six fire stations with the availability of 25 fire tenders. Three new fire tenders had been allocated to the district last month, he added.

The new fire station in Sector 69 is spread over two acres and was built at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore. The transfer of the building to the Fire Department and lack of a power connection was reported to be among the major hurdles behind the delay in the operations. The other fire station, in Sector 25, is still ill-equipped, and is supposed to get hydraulic platforms to deal with fire incidents in high-rise residential and commercial buildings.

Satyawan Samriwal, Additional Divisional Fire Officer, said 14 fire operators had been recently recruited via Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam, and the number of staff members had gone up to 61. The demand for more staff and machinery had already been raised with the higher authorities, he added.