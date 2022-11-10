Congress leader Kiran Choudhary’s social media accounts hacked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 9

The Facebook page and Instagram account of Kiran Choudhary, a senior Congress leader and MLA from Tosham constituency, were hacked by a foreigner. The hacker, through the messenger chat, demanded 1,000 USD after threatening to post obscene photos on the page. An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime police station, West.

Kiran Choudhary, who lives in Sector-17 here, filed a complaint on Tuesday that her Facebook page, which has around three lakhs followers, had been hacked.

The police said Choudhary stated in her complaint that the accused started chatting through the messenger and first demanded 500 USD and later, 1,000 USD. The accused threatened to misuse the page and also posted some objectionable content on the page. Finally, she moved to the police and filed a complaint. Meanwhile, to warn her followers, she tweeted that her Facebook page and Instagram account had been hacked.

“The Facebook page of the complainant has been restored. Further probe is under way,” said Inspector Jasveer, SHO of Cyber Crime police station, West.

