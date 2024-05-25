Gurugram gears up for polling amid heatwave

Kulwinder Sandhu
Gurugram, May 24
The Gurugram district administration is striving for maximum voter turnout while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted temperatures to soar above 44° C on Saturday, the polling day.
Paramedical staff to be deployed at booths
- Chief Medical Officer Dr Virender Yadav stated all polling stations would have one paramedical staff each with basic medical kits to address any medical urgency immediately and teams of doctors had also been constituted.
- The Health Department will keep 12 ambulances ready in the city to meet any emergency. General medicines like ORS solution and medicines for headache, stomach ache, etc. would be available at polling stations, he said.
- He further stated Health Department teams would be deployed at the polling stations from 7 am to 6 pm on Saturday.
The weather office has issued a ‘red alert’ for severe heatwave conditions for the next few days in the National Capital Region.
“There is a forecast of severe heatwave conditions on the day of polling. The district administration has already planned necessary measures to ensure the comfort and safety of voters”, the District Magistrate-cum-District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav said here, today.
He said special arrangements, like providing fully covered waiting zones at all polling stations, water, coolers and fans, had been made.
Meanwhile, the Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Dr Narhari Singh Banger, stated the civic body teams had started sprinkling STP-treated water through tankers on roads to provide some relief from the heat.
“According to experts, when water is sprayed on the ground, it evaporates due to heat and leaves a cooling effect. This evaporation starts cooling the surrounding area after some time,” Banger said.
