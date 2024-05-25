In Nuh, vigilantes, groups on social media trying to polarise votes

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 24

As Gurgaon and Faridabad get ready to vote tomorrow, cow vigilantes and their rival social media groups have indulged in polarisation of votes.

While candidates of all political parties stayed away from communalising the elections and talked of development and other issues, the groups have through WhatsApp forwards and social media groups targeted communal sentiments, asking voters to keep in mind the Nuh riots and vote accordingly. The vigilante groups in Nuh and Palwal are sending messages, asking people to avenge attack on shobha yatra last year that resulted in death of seven persons. A speech of Bittu Bajrangi, Faridabad-based vigilante, is going viral on the social media groups.

Bajrangi, while attending an apolitical event with the BJP flags, has rendered a hate speech, asking people to vote against ‘jihadis’. Bittu was one of the key accused for instigating the riots. He had landed in the shobha yatra with swords and even attacked the police personnel when they seized it. He was arrested and eventually bailed out. Similarly, supporters of Monu Manesar, the celebrated vigilante, who is currently in jail, have been asking people to vote for his sacrifice.

“Monu bhaiya went to the jail to save Hindus and cows. His sacrifice can’t go waste. Vote to respect his sacrifice and get him out,” reads the message. The response to the same from various Meo groups is identical. The YouTubers and other social media handles are urging the Meos to defeat the BJP in Gurgaon constituency to avenge the Nuh riots. The people are urged to vote keeping in mind the arrests made after the riots, booking Congress MLA Mamman Khan under the UAPA and razing of their houses. As the three Assembly segments in Nuh gear up to vote, various people, including local politicians, have announced cash rewards for panchayats to ensure voting. The rewards announced by various local leaders go as high as Rs 51,000 for 100 per cent voting by villages. The posts make no recommendations for any party but have come under the scanner. Interestingly, over 3,000 weddings are scheduled in the district on May 24 and 25 and the leaders are seen handing over cash garlands as wedding gifts.

