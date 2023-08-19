Interpol issues red-corner notice against fugitive Himanshu Bhau

Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, August 19
The Interpol has issued a red-corner notice against fugitive criminal Himanshu alias Bhau, wanted in 18 cases of heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, criminal intimidation and forgery registered in various police stations of Rohtak, Jhajjar and Delhi.
“Bhau has been absconding and hiding in a foreign country from where he has been operating illegal activities. His name has figured in the list of most wanted criminals of Rohtak, Jhajjar and Delhi police. Arrest warrants have also been issued by the Rohtak and Delhi courts against him,” said Rohtak Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg.
He said the Haryana Police have announced a reward of Rs 1.55 lakh on his arrest. “A look out circular has also been issued to locate him,” he added.
On the accused running an extortion racket from abroad, the SP maintained that Bhau was continuously contacting targeted persons in India through Whatsapp messages and calls.
He had threatened several people of dire consequences and also got attacks carried out through his accomplices on them on refusal to pay extortion money, the SP claimed.
“Bhau is associated with the notorious Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gangs. He fraudulently obtained a passport using a fake name, address and forged documents. He also took help of two witnesses for false deposition when the passport authorities got his identity particulars verified from local police,” he asserted.
The SP said the Rohtak police had continuously been conducting raids at possible hideouts of Bhau’s accomplices. “A total of 60 mobile phones, 44 SIM cards, Rs 7 lakh in cash, 2 motorcycles, 16 live cartridges, foreign currency, ATM cards, passports, bank documents and other items were recovered during the raids conducted in April and June this year,” he added.
