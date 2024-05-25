Jai Prakash’s personal touch in Hisar

Hisar, May 24
Jai Prakash, the Congress candidate for Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, today embarked upon a personal contact campaign in Hisar town.
The Congress candidate met people in door-to-door canvassing in several areas of the town including Sector 33, Sector 14, Anaj Mandi, Tilak Bazaar, Gulab Singh Chowk, Main Bazaar, Gandhi Chowk, Vakilan Bazaar, Ganesh Market, bus stand market, Delhi Gate, Padav Bazaar, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Arya Bazaar, Rajguru Market, Bishnoi Market, Arya Samaj Mandir Road Market, Purani Mandi, Loha Mandi, Kath Mandi, Bar Association and distributed pamphlets of the Congress’ guarantee card and appealed to them to for vote for the party.
He said the people of Hisar town knew him very well as he had served as the MP three times in the past. “I assure that I will work according to your expectations and will carry out works better than I did in my earlier stints.”
He claimed that in the last 10 years, people had seen the reality of the state and the Central governments. “Everyone knows that under the BJP government, there is no segment of society which has not been subjected to some kind of harassment,” he said.
He said as part of his public contact campaign, he had visited every village and small townships of the entire constituency. Expressing confidence about his victory, he said: “There is a wave in favour of the Congress across the Hisar Lok Sabha segment and in the entire state. He added that he tour the entire constituency on winning the election to personally thank voters.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi
Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...
Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers
Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...
PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development
Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...