Jai Prakash’s personal touch in Hisar

Hisar, May 24

Jai Prakash, the Congress candidate for Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, today embarked upon a personal contact campaign in Hisar town.

The Congress candidate met people in door-to-door canvassing in several areas of the town including Sector 33, Sector 14, Anaj Mandi, Tilak Bazaar, Gulab Singh Chowk, Main Bazaar, Gandhi Chowk, Vakilan Bazaar, Ganesh Market, bus stand market, Delhi Gate, Padav Bazaar, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Arya Bazaar, Rajguru Market, Bishnoi Market, Arya Samaj Mandir Road Market, Purani Mandi, Loha Mandi, Kath Mandi, Bar Association and distributed pamphlets of the Congress’ guarantee card and appealed to them to for vote for the party.

He said the people of Hisar town knew him very well as he had served as the MP three times in the past. “I assure that I will work according to your expectations and will carry out works better than I did in my earlier stints.”

He claimed that in the last 10 years, people had seen the reality of the state and the Central governments. “Everyone knows that under the BJP government, there is no segment of society which has not been subjected to some kind of harassment,” he said.

He said as part of his public contact campaign, he had visited every village and small townships of the entire constituency. Expressing confidence about his victory, he said: “There is a wave in favour of the Congress across the Hisar Lok Sabha segment and in the entire state. He added that he tour the entire constituency on winning the election to personally thank voters.

