Karnal wheat institute commences seed distribution to Punjab farmers

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 14

Around 2,500 farmers from various districts of Punjab today reached ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley (IIWBR) to get the biofortified wheat varieties, which they had booked through an online portal.

The farmers preferred DBW-327, DBW-303 and DBW-332 varieties of the wheat. Apart from these, DBW-187, and DBW-222 was also the choice of the farmers.

Dr GP Singh, Director of the ICAR-IIWBR, said, the distribution of the seeds of these varieties started today. Farmers from Patiala, Bathinda, Mansa, Amritsar, Barnala, Firozpur and other districts came to collect the seeds today. Farmers from the remaining districts have been asked to come on Monday.

“We have asked the farmers to reach here as per the schedule fixed by the institute scientists. After Punjab, farmers from Haryana have been called on Tuesday. Then farmers of other states including UP, MP, Rajasthan, and Delhi have been asked to come,” the director said.

He added that each farmer was given 10-kg seeds, so that they can produce their own seed in the coming year.

Farmers appreciated the seed distribution system and said that the varieties have given good returns. “I came from Bathinda to get seeds of DBW-303 variety. I cultivated it and received good yield even in harsh environment,” Satnam Singh, a farmer, said.