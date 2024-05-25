Man held with stolen bikes

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: A team of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell has arrested a man and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession. The accused has been identified as Aman of Sandhali village of Yamunanagar district. Sukhvinder Rana, incharge of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell, Yamunanagar, said on a tip-off, a team of the cell arrested a man with a stolen motorcycle from near Karera village of the district. He said that the accused had been identified as Aman of Sandhali village and two more stolen motorcycles were also recovered from his possession. He further said that the accused was produced in a court in Jagadhri where he was sent to judicial custody.

#Yamunanagar