Neck-and-neck battle in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 24

With former CM Manohar Lal Khattar in fray against Congress candidate Divyanshu Bhudhiraja, INLD-backed NCP candidate Maratha Virender Verma, JJP candidate Devender Kadian, and BSP candidate Inderjeet Singh Jalmana and others, Karnal Lok Sabha seat is all set for a neck-to-neck battle.

Karnal is also going to witness Assembly by-elections, wherein nine candidates, including BJP’s Nayab Singh Saini, Congress’ Trilochan Singh, JJP’s Rajinder Madaan and others are in the fray. As many as 2,62,821 voters will decide the fate of these candidates.

The Karnal Lok Sabha constituency comprises Karnal and Panipat districts. Karnal has 11,96,446 voters and Panipat has 9,07,783 voters. There are 15,572 persons with disabilities (PwDs) voters; 25,848 are from the age group of 85 or above; 1,205 voters are above the age group of 100; 54 overseas voters; 5,473 service voters and 46,078 from the age group between 18 and 19. A total of 2,027 booths have been set up in Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

