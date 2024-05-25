No reason for anti-incumbency, people supporting BJP: Ranjit Singh

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, May 24
BJP candidate Ranjit Singh said people would vote in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing a press conference here today, Singh said he had visited the entire Lok Sabha segment during the election campaign and a lot of enthusiasm was seen among the people.
The BJP candidate said people were supporting the BJP on the issue of nationalism. “People know that the country is in safe hands under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whereas, Rahul Gandhi and some other leaders, whose only aim is to remove Modi from the post, have no agenda and programmes and don’t know how to convince people.” In response to a question, Ranjit Singh said there was no visible effect of anti-incumbency. “People are not considering the Congress and other opposition parties as an option in Haryana, so there is no reason for anti-incumbency,” he said.
