‘No road, no vote’ threat bears fruit in Karnal

Karnal, May 22

Residents of the Alpha township here have called off their ‘no road, no vote’ campaign after the construction of damaged roads started here today.

The Alpha Resident Welfare Association (RWA) had threatened to boycott the elections if their roads were not repaired. They had highlighted the issue vociferously on several platforms. They had even taken out a protest march to the Mini-Secretariat recently, in which they handed over a memorandum to SDM Anubhav Mehta.

Alpha RWA president Joginder Madaan has appealed to all residents to participate in the voting process and fulfill their duty by voting with their families to strengthen democracy.

“We are happy that our issue has been resolved with the interference of the administration. On May 17, a meeting was held with the management of the township in the presence of the District Town Planner, where the township authorities were asked to repair the roads. Now, the work has been started, so we have withdrawn our call to boycott the elections,” said the president. The progress of the work will be reviewed at a meeting on May 27 by the administration, he added.

The residents were unhappy over to the poor condition of roads. “They have spent a lot of money to purchase plots here and construct houses but the facilities were not up to the mark, forcing them to take the call of boycotting the voting process,” said the president.

