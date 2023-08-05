NUH FLARE-UP: Did not get Intel inputs, claims Vij

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Nuh, August 4

Home Minister Anil Vij has stated that he had no prior information about tension brewing in the district in view of a call to congregate at the Nalhar temple and the VHP shobha yatra that resulted in the July 31 communal clashes in the city and spilled over to adjoining districts.

“I was not conveyed an intelligence input on a possible build-up of tension over this yatra. There is no requirement to know routine programmes and yatras, but when an issue escalates tension, we have to be prepared,” he said while speaking with the Tribune.

Could have been better prepared We could have planned in advance and would have been prepared with more force had we got prior information that tension was brewing and could escalate. In the situation we found ourselves in, we did the best we could, without any delay. —Anil Vij, Home Minister

He said though the CID had not given him a heads-up on any issue in the past five years, as the department was handled by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, maintaining law and order was his mandate. “I received the first call regarding the clashes at 3 pm. The SP of the district was on leave and I asked the Palwal SP, holding additional charge, to rush to the spot. He was not in Nuh at the time,” Vij stated.

The minister spoke to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), who was out of Chandigarh that day, and additional force was asked to rush in from adjoining districts. The minister also spoke to the Union Home Secretary and asked for Central forces.

“We could have planned in advance and would have been prepared with more force had we got prior information that tension was brewing and could escalate. In the situation we found ourselves in, we did the best we could, without any delay,” Vij added.

