Over 17 lakh voters to decide fate of 22 candidates for Sonepat seat

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, May 24

As many as 17.77 lakh voters, including 43,815 first-time voters, will decide the fate of the 22 candidates contesting election for Sonepat parliamentary seat on Saturday. Polling parties, along with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other election material reached polling booths on Friday evening.

Mohan Lal Badoli (BJP), Satpal Brahamchari (Congress), Bhupender Singh Malik (JJP) and Anoop Singh Dahiya (INLD) are among those contesting for the Sonepat Lok Sabha seat.

Of the total voters in the Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency, 11.96 lakh are in six Assembly constituencies of Sonepat district, while 5.80 lakh are in three constituencies of Jind district. A total of 43,815 voters, including 31,200 in Sonepat district and 12,615 of Jind district, will cast their votes for the first time in the General Election. A total of 740 voters are above 100 years of age in the Sonepat parliamentary seat.

As many as 1,846 polling booths have been set up in the Sonepat Lok Sabha, of which 1,260 are in Sonepat and 586 in Jind. Out of these, 447 booths are in urban areas ,while 1,398 are in rural areas.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar said nine booths had been set up as modern polling stations, nine had been established where only women employees would be on duty, nine polling stations have been set up where only young employees would be on duty and eight stations where specially abled officials would be on duty.

As many as 126 sector supervisors and 72 duty magistrates have been appointed to maintain peace during the elections.

DC Manoj Kumar said all the polling parties had been sent to their polling stations. All arrangements have been completed to conduct the transparent, fear-free and honest voting on Saturday in the district, he said. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order duty during the elections, he added.

Apart from this, special arrangements of potable water, ORS, ambulance and doctors’ teams have been made due to ongoing scorching heatwave in the district, the Deputy Commissioner maintained.

