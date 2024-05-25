Haryana: Police to keep eye on social media

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

The Haryana Police will be on high alert tomorrow for any anti-social elements spreading rumours on social media. Strict action will be taken against offenders.

DGP Shatrujeet Kapur highlighted the measures during a meeting with senior police officials. Police teams will actively monitor social media at various levels and take action against those posting fake videos.

Appealing to the public not to share such videos, the DGP said if anyone saw such videos being circulated, they should inform on helpline number 112 or the control room helpline number 0172-2570070.

To maintain peace and law and order during voting, a foolproof sealing plan has been implemented at inter-state and intra-state borders and district checkpoints. All ADGPs, Inspectors General of Police, Police Commissioners, and SPs will be in the field.

Additionally, the movement of liquor, weapons, cash, and other materials has been prohibited.

