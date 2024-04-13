Post office agent held for duping customers

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 12

The Nuh police have arrested a post office agent who had absconded after defrauding hundreds of post office customers of crores of rupees.

The accused was identified as Pawan Kalra, a resident of Ward 13 in Nuh. An FIR was registered against Kalra at the Nuh city police station, but he had managed to flee after locking his house.

The economic offences wing of the Nuh police arrested him from near the Nuh bus stand around 4 am on Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, the police took the accused to his residence near old gurdwara, where they recovered post office passbooks and other documents.

“We have taken him on three-day police remand after producing him in a Nuh court. We are interrogating the accused in order to recover the defrauded money,” said Sub-Inspector Jugal Kishore, the investigating officer.

After receiving information about the accused’s arrest, a crowd of victims gathered outside his residence and demanded their hard-earned money and documents.

According to the police, Kalra used to actively participate in social works and gained the trust of locals. A senior investigator said from poor labourers, street vendors and rickshaw-pullers, to traders and salaried employees got their savings accounts, and fixed and recurring deposits managed through Kalra.

After some time, he stopped giving them money and withdrew all the deposits by forging their signatures. When his victims got their financial records checked, they found out that their post office accounts were not operational. Following this, Kalra fled with his family.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Nuh