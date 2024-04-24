Rain damages produce at Rohtak mandis

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 23

Large quantities of wheat produce lying in the open at the grain markets of Rohtak district got drenched in rain on Tuesday despite efforts made by the arhtiyas and mandi authorities.

Rohtak market committee secretary Devender Singh Dhull said arhtiyas had been instructed to make proper arrangements to cover the wheat produce to save it from getting wet in rain.

Satish Sharma, an arhtiya at the new grain market in Rohtak, said they had tried to protect as much wheat as possible from the rain.

“The responsibility to protect the wheat produce is on the arhtiyas, whether it belongs to the farmers or the government’s purchase agencies,” said Sharma.

Meanwhile, Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said 1,33,837.49 MT of wheat had been purchased in the district mandis till Monday.

On the other hand, Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal president Bajrang Dass Garg has stated that the Chief Minister’s claims regarding the purchase, lifting and payment of wheat produce had failed.

“About 55 lakh MT of wheat produce has arrived in the state mandis, of which 35 lakh MT is still lying there due to slow lifting,” he stated.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Rohtak