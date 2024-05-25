Bhardwaj: INDIA bloc is communal, casteist

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 24

BJP candidate from the Kangra parliamentary constituency Rajiv Bhardwaj addressed political rallies in Palampur region yesterday. He alleged that the divisive policies of the Congress had backfired and were disrupting the party’s own leadership. He added that the Congress had no mission for the country and was caught in controversies and infighting.

Bhardwaj said that the INDIA bloc leaders were following communal, casteist and nepotistic policies. Such people could divide the country, but could not take the country forward on the path of development, he added.

He said that had there been no Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru would not have allowed quota for SC/ST. He alleged the first Indian Prime Minister even wrote letters to this effect to chief ministers. “The Congress betrayed the poor, SC/ST, OBC and women. Today, they only have one vote bank left and to please it. These people want to snatch your reservation and give it on the basis of religion. The royal family of the Congress is nurturing the tukde-tukde gang,” he added.

Bhardwaj said that the Congress had wasted 60 years of the country. “The Congress focused only on promoting one family. The Congress and its allies have ruined the lives of several generations.

