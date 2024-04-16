Constitution awareness rally at NIT

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 15

A Constitution awareness rally was organised at National Institute of Technology (NIT) by a unit of National Service Scheme (NSS) here yesterday to commemorate the 133rd birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Director Dr Hiralal Murlidhar Suryavanshi said the event aimed at honouring the legacy of one of the chief architects of Indian Constitution.

The rally witnessed an array of participants reflecting the inclusive spirit of Dr Ambedkar’s vision. The participants not only honoured Ambedkar’s legacy but also engaged in spreading awareness about the constitutional framework of India. They carried banners and placards adorned with quotes and excerpts from the Constitution, emphasising the importance of equality, justice and fundamental rights enshrined in the document.

