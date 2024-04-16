Constitution awareness rally at NIT

Hamirpur, April 15
A Constitution awareness rally was organised at National Institute of Technology (NIT) by a unit of National Service Scheme (NSS) here yesterday to commemorate the 133rd birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.
Director Dr Hiralal Murlidhar Suryavanshi said the event aimed at honouring the legacy of one of the chief architects of Indian Constitution.
The rally witnessed an array of participants reflecting the inclusive spirit of Dr Ambedkar’s vision. The participants not only honoured Ambedkar’s legacy but also engaged in spreading awareness about the constitutional framework of India. They carried banners and placards adorned with quotes and excerpts from the Constitution, emphasising the importance of equality, justice and fundamental rights enshrined in the document.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United Nations worried Israel could strike Iran nuclear facilities
Iran says its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful, but We...
Willing to tender public apology, Ramdev and Balkrishna tell Supreme Court
The apex court asked Ramdev and Balkrishna, both of whom wer...
AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur
Former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar
4 die after boat overturns in Jhelum river near Srinagar
Rescue ops under way
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...