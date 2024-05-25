 Himachal Congress hits back at PM Modi for remarks on alleged misuse of flood aid money : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Himachal Congress hits back at PM Modi for remarks on alleged misuse of flood aid money

Himachal Congress hits back at PM Modi for remarks on alleged misuse of flood aid money

Himachal Congress hits back at PM Modi for remarks on alleged misuse of flood aid money

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.



PTI

Hamirpur/Shimla, May 25

Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders have hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the state government of wrongful distribution of central aid for flood victims, and asked him to explain how much funds were given to the state to deal with the disaster last year.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh made the critical remarks late Friday evening, hours after Modi told a rally the Centre gave crores of rupees during the monsoon disaster last year but the state government did a "bandar bant (indiscriminate allocation)" of funds.

Canvassing for BJP Mandi Lok Sabha seat candidate Kangana Ranaut, the PM had also said on Friday that he will recover the money from those who got it wrongly and give it to the people of Mandi.

Addressing rallies on Friday late evening, CM Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh received money under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) which are available whether there is a disaster or not.

The state government had sent a revised claim estimate of Rs 9,900 crore to the Centre but no amount was received, he said, adding BJP leaders should stop "lying" on the issue.

They should tell the truth about how much special relief amount has been given by the Centre to Himachal Pradesh, he said.

Sukhu also said that during his rallies on Friday, the PM asked the women in the state if they were getting Rs 1,500 per month as promised by the Congress before polls.

Sukhu said Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur perhaps gave the prime minister wrong information about this as women in Lahaul Spiti have started getting Rs 1,500.

As much as Rs 2.37 lakh women taking social security pension of Rs 1,150 have also started getting Rs 1500 in their accounts, Sukhu said.

The PM should ask Jairam Thakur why he went to the Election Commission to get stopped the Rs 1,500 money being given to the women.

If the BJP writes to the Election Commission today that they have no objection, tomorrow Rs 1,500 will be credited to the accounts of the women who have filled the form, Sukhu asserted.

In a video message released here, Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the people of Himachal Pradesh would have felt good had Modi visited the state during the monsoon disaster last year.

The state assembly had passed a resolution seeking a Rs 12,000-crore special package but received only Rs 300 crore and that too under the NDRF and SDRF, he said, adding the state would have got the sum (Rs 300 crore) anyway.

"Where was PM Modi, who calls Himachal as his second home, during the disaster," Singh asked.

The BJP had been claiming that the Centre gave a sum of Rs 1,762 crore to the state during the disaster besides funds given for the construction of 2,300 roads and 11,000 houses for the disaster victims.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Hamirpur #Narendra Modi #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Army Chief General Manoj Pande retiring in week, govt yet to name successor

2
India

TMC posts photos of EVMs with ‘BJP tags on them’, Election Commission replies

3
India

Met issues 'red' warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; Phalodi in Rajasthan sizzles at 49 degrees Celsius

4
Haryana

Haryana’s Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad dies of heart attack

5
Punjab

Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally

6
Haryana

Businessman's entire family attempts suicide in Haryana's Faridabad

7
IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Royal 'harakiri' puts Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL final, to face KKR

8
Punjab

Sold abroad? Punjab and Haryana High Court orders video call for woman in Bahrain

9
Punjab

France NRI Iqbal Singh Bhatti denies involvement in AAP’s pro-Khalistan funding

10
Punjab

Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Top News

58 Lok Sabha seats of Phase 6: In 2019, Congress drew a zero in these constituencies

58 Lok Sabha seats of Phase 6: In 2019, Congress drew a zero in these constituencies

Phase-6 constituencies polling on Saturday include Delhi, Ha...

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: 49.2 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm; highest in Bengal

Haryana records 46.26 per cent turnout till 3 pm, Delhi 44.5...

Haryana’s Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad dies due to heart attack

Haryana’s Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad dies of heart attack

The 45-year-old MLA was taken to a private hospital in Gurug...

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

Chaudhry had a few days ago similarly wished well for Rahul ...

EVMs found with ‘BJP tags on them’, TMC posts photos; 2 die in violence in Bengal

TMC posts photos of EVMs with ‘BJP tags on them’, Election Commission replies

TMC has alleged that the local BJP activists at Nandigram un...


Cities

View All

Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Tarn Taran: Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Congress protests over civic issues outside Amritsar municipal corporation office

CM’s maalik okays all decisions, says PM Modi in Gurdaspur

INDIA VOTES 2024: Catchy songs, visually appealing videos on social media grab residents’ attention

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh in Chandigarh

Congress-AAP alliance masti in Chandigarh, kushti in Punjab: Shehzad Poonawalla

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula goes to polls today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Don’t let arrogance cloud your vision, Sanjay Tandon tells opponent

‘Stop personal attacks through proxies’, Manish Tewari reminds rival Sanjay Tandon of debate dare

Delhi a bellwether state, whoever wins its seven seats rules the country

What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: 49.2 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm; highest in Bengal

Lok Sabha polls: Delhi records 34.37 per cent turnout till 1 pm, highest in North East Delhi seat

Campaign madness over, it’s time for tea and temples

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Bittu

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Ravneet Bittu

BSP workers, supporters carry flexes of leaders home after Nawanshahr rally

Atwal father-son duo not allowed to reach PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Jalandhar

Congress will create better future for youth: Sachin Pilot

Farmers detained ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Jalandhar

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

AAP’s Parashar holds foot march in West constituency

Prioritise development over divisive politics: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Put state on path of progress by voting for SAD: Ranjit Singh Dhillon

26 Independents in fray for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

SAD’s NK Sharma poses five questions to all candidates

SAD’s NK Sharma poses five questions to all candidates

After PM’s rally in Patiala, Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi’s SOS to Rahul

Punjab will not accept BJP, says Congress’ Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

Dr Balbir Singh slams previous govt over development issues