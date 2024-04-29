Minister in soup over clip ‘blaming’ Sukhu for crisis

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 28

The video clip of a senior Congress leader and Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Chander Kumar in which he has blamed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the current crisis in government has gone vital.

In the video clip, Chander Kumar is saying that the current crisis in the Congress government in which 6 MLAs rebelled could have been averted. He said Congress MLAs had been alleging that they cannot even stop the transfer of a peon from their constituencies. They were openly expressing their resentment but nobody made any effort to redress their grievances. Had the Chief Minister listened to them, the current crisis could have been averted, Chander Kumar has said. As the election campaigning is going on, the video clip has come handy for the BJP. Many BJP leaders from the state have made the clip viral. The state spokesperson of BJP Sanjay Sharma said that the BJP had already been saying that the Chief Minister was responsible for the rebellion in party. Now the senior-most Congress minister has endorsed what the BJP has been saying. The “dictatorial attitude” of the Chief Minister was responsible for the current crisis in his government and BJP had no role to play in it.

Chander Kumar, when contacted, said the video clip that had gone viral was a casual talk with some person. Now there was no point in raising the issue as the Congress rebels had already left the party and joined the BJP. They were also contesting the Assembly bypoll on BJP ticket. What Congress rebel MLAs had done by switching over to the BJP was unprecedented. The people of state are ready to teach them a lesson, he said.

The BJP has alleged that they have been saying that more Congress leaders were ready to rebel against the party due to the working style of the Chief Minister, who was favouring a chosen few over the elected leaders of party.

