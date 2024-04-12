Setback to BJP as Hamirpur MC president joins Congress

Hamirpur, April 11
The BJP faced another setback as Manoj Minhas, the BJP-backed president of the Hamirpur Municipal Committee, joined the Congress along with Raj Kumar, councillor of Ward No. 2 of the MC, today. The move by Minhas and Raj Kumar comes three days after Rakesh Thakur, former BJP president of Sujanpur block, joined the Congress.
Minhas joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Sera Rest House today, even as other BJP leaders were busy in a public meeting at Gandhi Chowk. Dr Pushpinder Verma, who was the Congress candidate during in the 2022 Assembly elections from here, was instrumental in this development. There are 11 members in the Municipal Committee, including six councillors of the BJP.
Minhas said he opted to join the Congress for the welfare and development of the town. He said BJP leaders had failed to initiate development activities and only created hurdles.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June
6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap
22 hurt; ‘drunk’ driver, Mahendragarh school principal among...
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference
Says his govt committed to defending rights and freedom of a...
‘Matter of grave concern’: Supreme Court on misuse of social media to distort proceedings
Slaps contempt notice on Assam politician