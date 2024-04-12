Setback to BJP as Hamirpur MC president joins Congress

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 11

The BJP faced another setback as Manoj Minhas, the BJP-backed president of the Hamirpur Municipal Committee, joined the Congress along with Raj Kumar, councillor of Ward No. 2 of the MC, today. The move by Minhas and Raj Kumar comes three days after Rakesh Thakur, former BJP president of Sujanpur block, joined the Congress.

Minhas joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Sera Rest House today, even as other BJP leaders were busy in a public meeting at Gandhi Chowk. Dr Pushpinder Verma, who was the Congress candidate during in the 2022 Assembly elections from here, was instrumental in this development. There are 11 members in the Municipal Committee, including six councillors of the BJP.

Minhas said he opted to join the Congress for the welfare and development of the town. He said BJP leaders had failed to initiate development activities and only created hurdles.

