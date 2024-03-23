 BJP ends alliance with SKM; to contest Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Sikkim alone : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • BJP ends alliance with SKM; to contest Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Sikkim alone

BJP ends alliance with SKM; to contest Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Sikkim alone

Both the parties likely to announce their candidates in next few days

BJP ends alliance with SKM; to contest Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Sikkim alone

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

Gangtok, March 23

The BJP on Saturday called off its alliance with the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and announced that the party would go alone in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the Himalayan state.

The SKM, on the other hand, did not rule out the possibility of a post-poll alliance with the BJP on the lines of a similar arrangement made after the 2019 polls.

The announcement to fight the upcoming polls alone was made by state BJP president D R Thapa, who returned to Sikkim after attending a meeting with the party’s central leadership in Delhi on seat-sharing with SKM.

Addressing party workers at Rangpo upon his return to the state, Thapa said, “The alliance with SKM has ended.”

“A new era of independent action against corruption and a focused commitment to Sikkim’s development has begun... the dissolution of the alliance provides a great opportunity to serve the interests of the people of the state,” he said.

Thapa said that he told the central leadership that the state unit was fully geared to contest all the 32 assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state on its own.

Reacting to the development, SKM leader Jacob Khaling Rai, who is also the political secretary to the CM, said, “We did not have a pre-poll alliance with the BJP in the previous election, but we had worked out a post-poll alliance in the interest of the nation and the state. This time too, that is not being ruled out.”

He also congratulated the BJP for going ahead with its decision to contest the elections alone.

Sources said that the talks between the SKM and the BJP on seat-sharing broke down after Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang refused to go for a pre-poll alliance with the saffron party.

Tamang had visited the national capital recently to discuss seat-sharing with BJP leaders, which, however, did not materialise, they said.

Both the BJP and the SKM are likely to announce their candidate lists within the next few days.

Sources said that while both parties were earlier expected to contest the elections in an alliance, the SKM developed cold feet over the issue, fearing that opposition Sikkim Democratic Front and Citizen Action Party may fuel Sikkimese sub-nationalism over the Centre’s alleged dilution of Article 371F of the Constitution that guarantees special status to the state and protects its old laws that existed prior to the state’s merger with the Indian union in 1975.

The two parties had contested the 2019 polls separately, with the SKM winning 17 seats and forming the government. The BJP, on the other hand, drew a blank, polling less than two per cent votes.

The two parties stitched a post-poll alliance after the BJP’s tally of MLAs suddenly swelled to 10 following defections from the SDF.

Two SDF MLAs also joined the SKM, taking its tally to 19.

The BJP subsequently contested two assembly by-polls, winning both to increase its tally to 12.

Expanding its footprint in Sikkim, the BJP’s candidate DT Lepcha also won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Sikkim


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Now, Maldives turns to ‘ally’ India for debt relief

2
India

'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

3
Punjab

Alliance not at cost of Panthic issues: SAD

4
India

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

5
India

Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s review plea; says ED required to furnish grounds of arrest to accused in writing

6
World

143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

7
Himachal

Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

8
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

9
Punjab

6 more die in Sangrur hooch tragedy, toll climbs to 20; EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary, DGP

10
Lok Sabha Elections

Explainer: Trouble in BJP in Karnataka, the only saffron bastion in South India

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

India summons German diplomat over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

German foreign office said it has 'taken note' of Kejriwal's...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court against arrest in excise policy case

Excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against his arrest by ED, seeks urgent hearing

Sources, however, say Kejriwal's petition is likely to be ta...

Congress's 4th list of 45 out; Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai to contest from Varanasi; Digvijaya Singh from Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh

Congress's 4th list of 45 out; Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai to take on PM Modi in Varanasi, Digvijaya Singh fielded from Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh

Newly inducted leader Lal Singh to contest from Jammu and Ka...

Death toll from Moscow concert hall attacks rises to 93, 11 people detained

143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

Ukraine denies involvement; Islamic State claims attack

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...


Cities

View All

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases in Amritsar

3,300-kg lahan, 420 litres of illicit liquor seized in Amritsar

Over 25% weapons deposited with police, gun houses so far

New DC has his task cut out in border district

Army veteran writes to President, wants dignity of soldiers to be maintained

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

AAP stages protest against BJP, ED over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Chandigarh: To meet rush, PGI doctors told to reach OPDs on time

Minor reshuffle in Chandigarh Administration

INDIA VOTES 2024: Five places to have auxiliary booths in Dera Bassi segment

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court against arrest in excise policy case

Excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against his arrest by ED, seeks urgent hearing

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Will seek court permission to set up office for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail: Bhagwant Mann

AAP office in Delhi ‘sealed’ off from all sides, matter to be raised with Election Commission, says Atishi

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

Aggarwal takes charge as new DC

343 centenarians from city, 75 from Nawanshahr to vote in Lok Sabha polls

64 tonnes lahan, 45 litres illicit liquor destroyed

District admn to procure 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth ~2 cr seized since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 2 cr seized since poll code imposition

Concerns arise over ‘discrepancies’ in width of under-construction footpath

607 centenarian voters, equal number of male, female in district

3 years on, man held in youth’s murder case

AAP leaders flay Centre for ED action against Kejriwal

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala