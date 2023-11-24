Five from Punjab held with country-made firearms, bullets in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore

PTI

Indore, November 24

Five persons from Punjab were arrested on Friday at Indore in Madhya Pradesh allegedly with 12 country-made firearms and five bullets, a police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Agarwal identified the accused as Gurmail Singh, Jagseer Singh Atwal, Prince Singh Arfawala, Vipin Kumar and Ajay Khokhar, all residents of Firozpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar districts in the northern state.

“They had purchased the firearms for Rs 50,000 each from Nimar region in western Madhya Pradesh. They were arrested here while en route to Punjab. They have told police they had bought the weapons to take revenge in a previous case of enmity,” the DCP said.

They are history-sheeters with some of them facing cases of keeping illegal firearms, issuing threats and attempt to murder, he added.

Nimar region in western MP has often been linked to manufacture of illegal weapons.

