25 years after Kargil War, battle areas to turn into tourist spots

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 9

The Ladakh administration is deliberating on coordination and collaboration strategies with the Army for promotion of tourism in border areas. Locals of border regions have been demanding for years to open a path for holistic and sustainable development of tourism for them.

As a result, 25 years after the Kargil war, many areas will be developed as tourist spots for which Ladakh administration has sought Army’s help. Mushkoh Valley is among the areas which witnessed battles between Indian and Pakistani forces.

Other areas which saw battles including Kaksar, Chulichan, and Gargardo in Kargil are also set to get a facelift to increase tourism potential of these places.

Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department, Ladakh, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, recently held a meeting with Army officials and discussed the issues of bolstering tourism and enhancing infrastructure at locations close to LoC with Pakistan and Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The Tourism department has held discussions with the 8 Mountain Division, Kargil, and 14 Corps based in Ladakh for Army’s support in development of the infrastructure in border areas.

“The discussions also focused on the promotion and sustainable development of tourism in these border areas by harnessing the unique attractions the region has to offer. The discussions acknowledged the strategic importance of Mushkoo Valley, Kaksar, Chulichan, and Gargardo and sought ways to leverage them to foster sustainable tourism,” said Secretary Tourism.

A notable aspect of the deliberations was the exploration of opportunities in adventure tourism, particularly paragliding and gondola activities. “Tourism department and other stakeholders recognise the importance of these activities in enhancing the overall tourist experience and contributing to the economic growth of the region,” the Secretary said.

After the separation of Ladakh from J&K in 2019 as a Union Territory, the administration has been working to showcase the cold desert as an all-season tourist destination to boost its economy.

Khan emphasised on the significance of promoting Ladakh as a prime tourist destination while simultaneously addressing the unique challenges faced in the border areas. “Strategies could be developed to enhance infrastructure, targeting seamless experience for travellers while maintaining the region’s cultural and ecological integrity,” he said.

He emphasised the need for responsible promotion of adventure tourism, taking into consideration the region’s unique topography and environmental sensitivity.

Army has in the recent past relaxed access to some of the border areas in the UT along LoC and LAC. However, the administration has sought support from the Army to increase further access to more areas for tourists.

