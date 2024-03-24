Boy welcomed at school after successful surgery

ANI

Baramulla, March 23

Nine-year-old Burhan Malik received a grand welcome from the teachers and fellow students of Dagger Parivaar School in Baramulla on his return after a successful surgery following severe health issues.

According to a press release issued by the Army, Burhan, a student at Dagger Parivaar School, faced daunting health challenges, including intellectual disability and a critical cardiac condition. However, with the combined efforts of the Army’s Dagger Division and Pune’s Indrani Balan Foundation, Burhan underwent a life-saving surgery, marking a significant milestone in his journey.

On his return to school on Friday, Burhan met with a heartwarming reception from the entire Dagger Parivaar community, including the teachers and fellow students, offering their unwavering support, the release mentioned.

#Baramulla