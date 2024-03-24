Boy welcomed at school after successful surgery

Baramulla, March 23
Nine-year-old Burhan Malik received a grand welcome from the teachers and fellow students of Dagger Parivaar School in Baramulla on his return after a successful surgery following severe health issues.
According to a press release issued by the Army, Burhan, a student at Dagger Parivaar School, faced daunting health challenges, including intellectual disability and a critical cardiac condition. However, with the combined efforts of the Army’s Dagger Division and Pune’s Indrani Balan Foundation, Burhan underwent a life-saving surgery, marking a significant milestone in his journey.
On his return to school on Friday, Burhan met with a heartwarming reception from the entire Dagger Parivaar community, including the teachers and fellow students, offering their unwavering support, the release mentioned.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
IIT student on way to joining ISIS detained in Assam
The student was nabbed in Hajo area near Guwahati on Saturda...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted