Drug abuse prevalent in Ladakh, hundreds reach out for help: Expert

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 27

Drug abuse problem is affecting the youngsters in Ladakh severely, said Dr Padma Angmo, a psychiatrist at SNM Hospital, Leh. She shared that over 500 people sought help for substance abuse disorders at the Psychiatry OPD and more than 50 of them were admitted for drug addiction treatment. This was revealed during a programme at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Leh.

Dr Padma Angmo talked about drug menace in Ladakh and steps to be taken to come out of the addiction. Highlighting the severity of the drug menace in Leh, Dr Padma emphasised that through education and awareness, individuals can combat drug addiction and its devastating consequences.

Two short films, titled ‘Echoes of Redemption’ and ‘Trapped’, based on drug and substance abuse were screened during the awareness programme providing comparative narratives of the realities of addiction, and its ill-affect on individuals, families and societies.

During the event, school principal Kunzang Dolma and AE and CO, Stanzin Wangmo also shared their views and advised students to stay away from drugs. Later, students were encouraged to speak and consult Dr Padma Angmo with their concerns related to mental well-being.

