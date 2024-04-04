Flag march taken out in Sopore

IANS

Srinagar, April 3

In continuation of the preparations for the up coming LS elections, a flag march was conducted by police, along with the Central paramilitary forces at Sopore in Baramulla district on Wednesday.

“The objective of the flag march was to instil confidence among the voters of a secure and harmonious environment, thereby enabling them to participate in the electoral process without any fear,” a police official said. “These measures promote a fearless environment enabling the people to exercise their democratic right of voting,” the official added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Kashmir #Srinagar