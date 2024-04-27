‘Real democracy’ thrived under PM Modi: Minister

PTI

Jammu, April 26

The people of the country, especially those in Jammu and Kashmir, tasted “real democracy” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

On a day when voting was held in 88 constituencies spread across 13 states and UTs, Singh said the BJP will register a “landslide” victory and form a “stable and strong” government for the third consecutive term.

“After Modi took over in 2014, the people got a feel of real democracy, especially in Jammu and Kashmir where the grassroots level democracy was strengthened with the holding of panchayat and urban local bodies elections and implementation of the 72nd and 73rd constitutional amendments after the Congress deprived the people of these benefits,” Singh told reporters here after casting his vote in Jammu Lok Sabha constituency. The minister and his wife and children cast their ballots at a polling station in Trikuta Nagar.

“The country has witnessed revolutionary transformation in the past 10 years under the leadership of Modi,” Singh, who is contesting the elections from Udhampur parliamentary constituency, said.

Singh said the people are “enthusiastic” about giving a third term to Modi as they know that India has gained global stature under the prime minister’s leadership and acknowledge his efforts to achieve a better future for the youth.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, he said Jammu and Kashmir has joined the mainstream and became part of the development endeavour after the Modi government’s decision. “Every section of the society, irrespective of religion and region, is going to vote for the BJP because Modi united the people of the country in a single thread post-independence,” he added.

