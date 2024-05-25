Terror hideout busted in Kupwara forests

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 24

The Army today said they had busted a terror hideout in a dense forest in the upper reaches of Kupwara (around 120 degrees north of Srinagar).

According to a statement, acting on military intelligence, joint forces of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, launched a search operation on May 22, leading to the discovery of a well-hidden cache of warlike stores.

The army said operation revealed a substantial arsenal, including rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), a significant quantity of Chinese-origin grenades, and a pistol along with its ammunition.

“This cache was meticulously concealed in the remote mountains of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, posing a potential threat to the region’s peace and stability,” the army said.

“The discovery of this cache has dealt a blow to the terrorist factions in the region. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the peace and security of the people in Jammu and Kashmir,” asserted the Army.

