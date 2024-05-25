2 killed, 4 injured in road accident

Phagwara, May 24
Two persons died on the spot while four others suffered serious injuries after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trailer from the rear near Phillaur here yesterday.
The car occupants were on their way to Ludhiana. The car, bearing registration number PB-01E-7124, was badly damaged in the accident. All injured persons were brought to a hospital in Phillaur.
Sarwan Kumar and Baibav succumbed to their injuries. Four others persons — Arya, Surinder, Sunita and Gautam — were undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Traffic on the highway remained disrupted for half an hour after the accident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: 10.82 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9am; highest in Bengal, lowest in Odisha
UP records voter turnout of 12.33 per cent, Delhi 8.94 pc, J...
In photos, Haryana voters try to beat the heat by turning early birds
At 44 degrees Celsius, mercury set to raise poll day fever i...
What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time
The sixth phase contest in the national capital is also a di...
Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s children cast their votes, urge everyone to exercise their rights
Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election...
Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, to be deported to India
Sidhu, a newly married permanent resident from India, barrel...