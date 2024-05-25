2 killed, 4 injured in road accident

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 24

Two persons died on the spot while four others suffered serious injuries after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trailer from the rear near Phillaur here yesterday.

The car occupants were on their way to Ludhiana. The car, bearing registration number PB-01E-7124, was badly damaged in the accident. All injured persons were brought to a hospital in Phillaur.

Sarwan Kumar and Baibav succumbed to their injuries. Four others persons — Arya, Surinder, Sunita and Gautam — were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Traffic on the highway remained disrupted for half an hour after the accident.

