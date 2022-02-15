Khali, Tiwari campaign for BJP's Sampla in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 14

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Sunday asked people to teach a lesson to the Congress in Punjab in the February 20 Assembly election for its “anti-poor” policies.

Dalip Singh Rana, better known as ‘The Great Khali’ for his exploits in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), also asked a gathering at a rally in Onkar Nagar to vote for the BJP for making Punjab a drug-free state.

Both were addressing the rally in support of the BJP’s nominee from Phagwara (reserved) assembly seat Vijay Sampla. Rana claimed that only the BJP could rid Punjab of the drug menace. Tiwari regaled the gathering, including mostly migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with his Bhojpuri numbers urging people to vote for Sampla.

Addressing the gathering in Bhojpuri, BJP MP Tiwari alleged that the Congress government in Punjab discriminated against the poor, particularly migrants, in distributing ration to them during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The Congress distributed ration, sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to its own people and not to poor sections of BJP and non-Congress people,” he alleged.

Such a party should be taught a befitting lesson for the discrimination, he said.

Without naming the AAP, Tiwari said, “Teach them a lesson also as their Delhi model has been a damp squib.” Tiwari promised the gathering that he would hold a musical night here if they voted Sampla to victory while Rana promised to organise a WWE wrestling bout here if the BJP was voted to power.